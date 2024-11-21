Emergency works on Santa Venera tunnels asphalt behind this morning’s massive traffic jams

Work carried out under the Santa Venera tunnels last night was an urgent intervention to address damage that had developed in the road, posing a danger to the public and potentially leading to more serious accidents, authorities have said.

In a joint press release, Transport Malta and Infrastructure Malta said works were planned to take place over two nights.

“During the first night, the planned work involved stripping two layers of asphalt and applying the first layer as a base. It is scheduled for the second layer, serving as the final surface, to be applied tonight,” they said.

Since the road was reopened at 5am without the final asphalt layer—allowing it to remain in use—vehicles have had to drive more cautiously, resulting in heavier-than-usual traffic.

Commuters this morning complained over massive traffic jams on their way to work.

The works are set to conclude tonight, with this same carriageway being closed between 9pm and 5am as per the original plan.

“We apologise for any inconvenience caused,” the statement concluded.