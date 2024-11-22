Msida's delayed carbon-neutral school inaugurated

The newly rebuilt Achille Ferris Primary School in Msida has officially been inaugurated.

The school has retained the original façade's aesthetic while the interior includes state-of-the-art facilities and is carbon-neutral.

The school had made headlines in recent years due to construction delays and bad workmanship, as students were meant to be welcomed in the school at the beginning of the previous scholastic year.

The school, partially funded by the European Union’s Recovery and Resilience Plan, is fitted with solar panels that contribute to its energy efficiency, and the design ensures a comfortable classroom temperature.

The building comprises about 40 classrooms, including specialised spaces for subjects such as art, music, science, literacy, ethics, and personal and social development. Additional features include a public library, a multi-purpose hall, and recreational areas accessible to the Msida community after school hours.

During the inauguration, education minister Clifton Grima said that the inauguration is a celebration of students’ future.