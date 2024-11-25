Public consultation for Land Registration System reform launched

Government has unveiled its national strategy aimed at reforming the Land Registration System, which is subject to a public consultation until the end of February 2025.

The strategy aims to address any gaps in the current registration system, as well as to provide more accessible, up-to-date records through an online register.

Government’s strategy rests on 18 recommendations, with the first being an update to the Land Registration Act which includes changes to aspects such as title categories, overriding interests, mediation, arbitration, title integrity, governance, and leadership.

The strategy further aims to ensure that 95% of all properties to be registered by 2035, with the final aim to achieve full registration. This, the strategy document explains, will be done through initiatives such as public campaigns, educational outreach, mandatory registration for properties transferred by government entities, and full registration for condominium blocks, among other initiatives.

Through the reform, it was also proposed that third parties be given a two-year window to challenge government property registrations on grounds such as fraud, overriding interests, and registration errors.

The full list of recommendations can be found here.

During a press conference on Monday where the strategy was launched, lands minister Stefan Zrinzo Azzopardi noted that the current land registration system dates back over 40 years, adding that this reform is long overdue.

Zrinzo Azzopardi said that that the government’s vision for this reform is to ensure that once the entire territory is covered, the process becomes clearer and every property buyer can obtain a title certificate, as the reform is thought to enhance security and increase trust in the property market.

Meanwhile, Land Registration Agency CEO, Perit Michelle Piccinino emphasised how crucial this reform is, noting comments from professionals in the sector such as notaries. She further underlined that the agency’s digitisation effort must take place sooner rather than later, noting the present reliance on physical documents.