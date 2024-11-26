[WATCH] Clayton Bartolo resigns following new probe into allegations involving wife

Clayton Bartolo has resigned from tourism minister almost three weeks after a Standards Commissioner report found he breached ethics when employing his now wife as a consultant.

Bartolo tendered his resignation on Tuesday morning following a meeting with Prime Minister Robert Abela at Auberge de Castille.

Sources close to government said the resignation was prompted by what appears to be a fresh probe into new allegations involving payments received by his wife. MaltaToday is not privy to the nature of these new allegations.

Bartolo released no comment upon exiting Castille. “What is discussed between the Prime Minister and myself remains confidential,” he told MaltaToday.

Bartolo is one of two ministers flagged by the Standards Commissioner as having abused their power. The other is Gozo Minister Clint Camilleri.

There is no indication yet whether Camilleri is also resigning, however, he has been adamant over the past few weeks of having done nothing wrong.

Bartolo was seen entering Castille on Tuesday morning followed shortly afterwards by Home Affairs Minister Byron Camilleri and Economy Minister Silvio Schembri. The other two ministers remained inside Castille after Bartolo departed.

Clayton Bartolo silent on wife's scandal, fresh allegations

Taking to Facebook, the ex-minister said that he offerred the Prime Minister his resignation, stating that when he had been appointed to cabinet he promised to, "shoulder political responsibility if someone uses me to attack government's or the PL's work."

He made no mention of his wife's lucartive and unjustified public job, or any new allegations surrounding his wife, as he reminisced on his now-former job as minister.