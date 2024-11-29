Massive fire engulfs warehouses at Naxxar business park, two firefighters injured

Firefighters were engaged in an all-night battle to control a massive fire that destroyed warehouses at the Hard Rocks Business Park in Naxxar.

No people were present in the warehouses when the fire broke out on Thursday at around 8pm but two firefighters were injured in the overnight operation to control the flames.

The seriousness of the injuries is not yet known but in a Facebook post on Friday morning Home Affairs Minister Byron Camilleri wished them a speedy recovery. One of the injured persons is a Civil Protection volunteer.

Camilleri said that the fire is now under control but firefighters are still on site. Part of the road is closed off to traffic with motorists urged to avoid the Telgha t’Alla u Ommu.

The full extent of the damage caused and how many warehouses were impacted by the raging flames is not yet known but photos sent to MaltaToday show large flames engulfing at least one warehouse.

It is not yet known what the cause of the fire was.

Magistrate Philip Galea Farrugia is holding an onsite inquiry.