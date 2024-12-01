PN calls on government to provide free AIDS medication

The Nationalist Party has renewed its call for the government to prioritise accessibility to medication for preventing and treating HIV, namely PrEP and PEP, and to provide them free of charge to anyone in need.

These drugs are essential in the fight against the virus that causes AIDS, and their availability is a key component in reducing the incidence of the disease.

On World Aids Day, the PN criticised the government for failing to act on its electoral promise to make these medications widely available, accusing it of unnecessary delays that hinder progress in HIV prevention and treatment.

The party emphasised that addressing this issue is not only a matter of healthcare but also a commitment to supporting people at risk and those living with HIV.

The PN also underlined the importance of eliminating stigma surrounding HIV, highlighting that such prejudices often create barriers to seeking treatment or support. According to UNAIDS, AIDS can cease to be a global threat by 2030 if efforts are focused on respecting the fundamental rights of all individuals.

The PN called for broader public awareness of the effectiveness of treatments that prevent HIV transmission, particularly by those with undetectable viral loads.

The opposition also insisted on urgent reforms at the GU Clinic at Mater Dei Hospital, advocating for its transformation into a walk-in clinic to improve access to healthcare services and promote healthier sexual practices.

The statement was signed by shadow minister for health, Adrian Delia and shadow minister for equality, Graziella Attard Previ.