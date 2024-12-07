ADPD demands accountability in politics after Bartolo ethics breach

ADPD – The Green Party insisted on greater transparency and accountability in Maltese politics during a press conference on Saturday.

Speaking in front of Castille, Samuel Vella, Deputy Secretary and Chairperson of ADPD’s youth wing, spoke about a pattern of nepotism and abuse of power within the public sector. He pointed to recent high-profile cases involving Justyne Caruana and Clayton Bartolo, criticising the delayed resignations of these figures, which he argued undermined the principles of democracy and the rule of law.

“Ministers giving phantom jobs to partners and facing minimal consequences is an affront to good governance,” Vella said. He also condemned what he described as inconsistent and inadequate actions taken by the Prime Minister in response to unethical behavior by members of his cabinet.

Vella criticized the selective enforcement of consequences, noting that while Amanda Muscat refunded excess payments, others, such as Rosianne Cutajar, faced no similar

Vella also pointed out that figures like Cutajar, Caruana, and Bartolo have not faced police interrogation or investigation, calling for criminal accountability alongside political consequences.

“It is unacceptable that such offenses are treated as minor infractions,” Vella stated. “These actions warrant thorough police investigations, not just reliance on the Prime Minister’s discretion.”

Sandra Gauci, ADPD chairperson, took aim at the Prime Minister’s responses to misconduct. She accused him of trivialising the findings of the Auditor General and the Commissioner for Standards in Public Life. Gauci said the government’s inconsistent handling of criminal offenses reflected poorly on its commitment to good governance.

“How can one trust a Prime Minister who excuses such actions while claiming the MPs involved are the victims?” Gauci asked.

She contrasted this leniency with the government’s inaction on the long-overdue MCAST collective agreement, which has left educators and students in a state of uncertainty. Gauci called for a mature approach to resolving the issue, emphasising that both lecturers and students are suffering due to the government’s delays.

ADPD concluded the press conference with a call for systemic change. The party argued that public trust in governance can only be restored through rigorous enforcement of ethical standards, transparent accountability mechanisms, and timely resolution of issues affecting key sectors like education.

“Good governance requires more than words; it requires consistent action,” Gauci said. “The time has come for our leaders to put the interests of the public first.”