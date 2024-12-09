NGOs slam Planning Authority's nod to destruction of British barracks in Fort Chambray

Three Gozitan NGOs together with Moviment Graffitti, have strongly condemned the Planning Authority's recommendation to approve the destruction and development of Fort Chambray.

This comes three weeks after the NGOs carried out direct action at Fort Chambray to oppose these plans.

The Planning Authority has issued two recommendations for approval: one for the demolition of the historic British barracks and another for the development of the Fort into an aparthotel, apartment blocks, and commercial facilities. A decision on both applications is expected on 12 December.

The NGOs (Moviment Graffitti, Din l-Art Ħelwa - Għawdex, Wirt Għawdex, and Għawdix ) expressed deep concern that these recommendations were issued despite receiving approximately 1,400 objections against the demolition of the British Barracks.

The NGOs have repeatedly called for the scheduling and protection of the barracks, which date back to around 1895, arguing that these structures are an essential part of Gozo’s cultural and historical identity. Their calls are echoed by the Gozo Regional Development Authority.

The NGOs highlighted that this proposed destruction breaches the Cultural Heritage Act and contravenes PA Circular 3/20 (6.5), which safeguards the context of scheduled buildings. Fort Chambray, a Grade 1 scheduled fort, is composed almost entirely of Grade 1 and 2 scheduled buildings, yet the Planning Authority and the Superintendence of Cultural Heritage are treating it as if it were merely a site for development.

Additionally, the NGOs pointed out that the proposal violates the Fort Chambray Development Brief’s Existing Buildings Retention Policy, which mandates that historic structures, including the British Barracks, must be retained, restored, and conserved.

The NGOs criticised both PN and PL administrations, accusing them of allowing Fort Chambray to deteriorate over the last 30 years through failed concessions. They argued that the June Parliamentary resolution allowing the original concessionaire, Michael Caruana, to sell the government concession to other developers was a betrayal of the Gozitan and Maltese people.

Under the current agreement, government will bear the costs for terrain consolidation, restoration, and fortification maintenance — meaning public funds will be used to facilitate the developers' ability to profit.