Auditor-General asked to probe lawyer's 11 public jobs

Independent election candidate Arnold Cassola has requested the Auditor-General investigate the government’s decision to grant 11 public jobs and directorships to Ryan Pace, a 31-year-old lawyer close to Prime Minister Robert Abela.

Cassola raised concerns about whether the appointments were merit-based and whether they represent value for taxpayers’ money.

The lawyer, who previously ran Abela's private legal office, was recently made the legal representative of Festivals Malta by direct order, a position that comes with a €17,000 annual salary.

Pace's extensive portfolio includes roles as chairman of the Malta Gaming Authority, director of ARMS Limited, Gozo Heliport Ltd, Malta Government Investments Ltd, Malta Investment Management Company Ltd, and the Malta Film Commission.

He also serves as secretary of Engineering Resources Ltd and Mediterranean Offshore Bunkering Company Ltd, and as a legal adviser to both the Malta Tourism Authority and Aġenzija Support.

Cassola questioned the rationale of concentrating so many public roles in one individual, suggesting it might be more beneficial for the country if these positions were distributed among other qualified professionals.

"Wouldn't it make more sense for these jobs to be offered to other talented individuals rather than consolidating them in one person who is already managing the Prime Minister’s legal office?" Cassola asked.

He further requested the Auditor-General to verify if public calls were issued for the roles or if they were assigned by direct order, as reported by The Shift, a publication that previously covered the matter.

Connections with development lobby

Reacting to the news, the NGO Il-Kollettiv pointed out that Pace is the lawyer who represented Paul Attard, the secretary-general of the MDA, during the hearing on the Mellieħa Heights case.

"Attard’s permit was issued by the PA in a record time of two months (between September and November); two days after the permit was granted, Abela stated that he had “issued a directive” to the Lands Authority to stop selling public land for private development," the NGO said on Facebook.

"It is evident that Abela is playing on the emotions of Mellieha residents: on one hand, giving them false hope without committing to revoke the land transfer; on the other, his protégé in his law firm, who earns 11 public salaries, is appearing before a public authority to represent private interests that contradict the PM’s own directive on land."

Il-Kolletiv said the positions handed to Pace indicate a close relationship between the Prime Minister and Paul Attard. "Coupled with the PM’s refusal to revoke the agreement on the land transfer, it is legitimate to question whether Abela has a direct or indirect interest in the development of Mellieha Heights."

Moreover, the NGO said Pace should be removed from these positions because his private work conflicts with the public interest of the taxpayers who fund his salary.