Reports on Giglio’s resignation 'fake news': PN

The Nationalist Party has refuted claims that Opposition MP Joe Giglio will resign from its parliamentary group.

“A fragment of their imagination. Only lies, all the time (gideb biss, gideb spiss),” a spokesperson said when asked for a reaction to a ONE News story.

On Wednesday evening, the Labour Party’s news outlet claimed the resignation of a Nationalist MP from the Opposition’s parliamentary group was imminent. They said the emergency parliamentary group was called by Nationalist MP Karol Aquilina.

It followed a report by blogger and Joseph Muscat sympathiser Neville Gafa, who in a cryptic post wrote: “ANĠLU, CHEQUE, ATTACHMENT ORDER”.

“You either answer yourself, or else Bernard Grech will have to answer on your resignation from the parliamentary group,” Gafa wrote.

Gafa then uploaded a second post titled ‘Joe Giglio resign immediately’.

“Labour and Super One cannot stoop any lower, and they seem to have no limits when it comes to lying,” the PN said in a statement reacting to the article.

The PN said claims of an urgent parliamentary group being called or that a PN MP would be resigning are “fabricated”.

“Robert Abela has lost control of both the Cabinet and the Labour Parliamentary Group to such an extent that over the past few months he has been forced into numerous U-turns by his own MPs. Now, he finds himself so cornered that his media outlets have resorted to outright lies, trying to project the internal strife within the Labour Parliamentary Group onto the Partit Nazzjonalista,” the PN said. “The more the Labour Party lies in an attempt to save Robert Abela’s skin, the stronger the PN becomes in its efforts to free our country from this negative, idea-bereft Government.”

They said reports claiming as such were “fake news”. “Super One and its news have been reduced to a factory of constant lies.”

In an update to their article, ONE News said the MP in question, which is believed to be Joe Giglio, stood his ground and will not resign.

They quoted sources in saying that party secretary general Michael Piccinino was “overcome with panic” and made sure the resignation did not happen.

“It turns out that the MP, who was being forced to resign, does not see eye to eye with Karol Aquilina but did not give in to the pressure. When the story was revealed by ONE News, Bernard Grech became angrier about the leak and left everything as it is for now,” the ONE News article states.