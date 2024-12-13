ADPD says Malta is 'a sick republic'

Malta is facing a crisis of governance, according to ADPD-The Green Party Chairperson Sandra Gauci, who described the country as a "sick republic" on the 50th anniversary of the Republic.

Gauci accused both major parties of failing to implement long-promised constitutional reforms that could protect democracy and prevent abuse. "Governance has hit rock bottom," she stated, citing scandals such as phantom consultancies, the Vitals hospital deal, misuse of persons of trust positions, and political parties' reliance on financing from the construction industry. She argued that this influence fuels environmental destruction while enriching a select few.

Gauci highlighted how Parliament, intended to be the nation's highest institution, has been compromised. Backbenchers, she said, are given lucrative board appointments to secure their silence, while national institutions like the Electoral Commission and Broadcasting Authority are split between the two major parties, making appointees loyal to their political benefactors rather than the public interest.

ADPD has proposed a comprehensive plan to modernise Malta's constitution, emphasising reforms such as empowering the president to reject unconstitutional laws, introducing proportional representation to reflect voter intentions, ensuring gender balance in electoral lists, and establishing a truly independent Broadcasting Authority accountable to Parliament.

"It is shameful that after 50 years, our democracy is still so weak," Gauci argued, questioning why constitutional reform has stalled. "In whose interest has this process been halted?" She emphasised that without systemic changes, Malta will remain trapped in a cycle of bad governance, scandals, and erosion of public trust.

The Green Party insists that breaking the dominance of the Labour and Nationalist parties is essential for reform. Gauci concluded by calling for pluralism and a new political culture that prioritises the rule of law, accountability, and good governance. "Our republic cannot heal until we address the root causes of its sickness and build a democracy that serves all its people, not just the few."