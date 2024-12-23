Cold and windy Christmas eve expected on Tuesday

The Meteorological Office is forecasting cold weather and strong winds for the upcoming festive days.

On Christmas Eve, strong winds are expected to blow from the northwest, reaching Force 6 to 7.

The maximum temperature for Tuesday is forecast to be 14°C, dropping to 8°C at night.

However, with the strong northwest winds, the air temperature may feel even colder. Additionally, the weather will likely be quite cloudy, with a chance of showers, including hail.

Similar weather is expected on Christmas Day, with strong winds from the north-northwest (Force 6 to 7) throughout the day. By the evening, the wind is forecast to die down as it shifts to blow from the north-northeast (Force 3 to 4). The highest temperature is again expected to reach 14°C, dropping to 7°C at night.

Some showers are also anticipated during the day, with overall cloudy conditions.

The weather is expected to be more favourable for those who are not working on Boxing Day and plan to enjoy the day outdoors.

The wind will be calm, and partly cloudy skies are anticipated. The daytime temperature will be 15°C, dropping to 8°C at night.