Looking Back 2024: What they told MaltaToday

Alex Borg

PN spokesman for Gozo

A PN government guarantees that from its first day in government, it will invest to build a new hospital that Gozitans deserve and avoid having them going to Malta for care.

Glenn Bedingfield

Parliamentary Secretary for public cleansing

It is true that having an efficient cleaning service can encourage people to continue dumping illegally but at the same time we have to take care of our country.

Joey Reno Vella

ARUC Chairperson

There is no correlation between drug-related emergencies and cannabis being distributed by the associations. It was for this reason that the reform was enacted.

Christine Cassar

Moviment Graffitti activist

If you have money, and have no connection whatsoever with the country, you are granted citizenship, but having lived in the community does not qualify you for citizenship.

Stanley Zammit

Opposition MP Stanley Zammit

In 2016 government was obliged to revise the local plans, they had to be revised after 10 years, but failed to do so. Of course, the local plans need changing.

Jake Azzpoardi

Foundation for Affordable Housing CEO

To have a comprehensive discussion on the sector, and how it feeds off these different players, it is crucial to analyse the different players.

Lara Dimitrijevic

Lawyer and feminist activist

We know, through research and experiences, that one doesn’t always recognise the danger they are in. There could be other factors such as embarrassment.

Alex Agius Saliba

PL MEP and deputy leader for party affairs

I will definitely not be co-opted and that is something I made clear from the start… I have no political aspiration to use my role as deputy leader party affairs for personal advantage.

Jo Etienne Abela

Health minister

Lessons have been learnt from Vitals; public-private partnerships should be solid commitments with people who have a track record in healthcare.

Lucienne and Chris Meli

Parents of man waiting to be extradited to US

He was in a bad state for years before the arrest; he was in a bad state after the arrest, and he was certified as such. So, he wasn’t in a good state during his arrest.

Alex Sciberras

PL president election candidate

I think the electorate sent a clear message that it still sees the PL as a party that can bring about the necessary change in the country, but there are things that need more attention.

Mark Rozell

Expert on American governance and politics

I've lectured in several European countries this year about the US elections, and I have heard repeatedly a deep concern about what Trump's priorities will be.

Michael O’Leary

Ryanair CEO

We’re making significant investments here, creating hundreds of jobs, but more importantly, we're bringing millions of new visitors to Malta.

Clyde Caruana

Finance minister

I have been working within the Labour Party since I was 14 years old. I remember losing the election in 1998, and after that, I wanted to start contributing to this party.

Samantha Pace Gasan

Commissioner for Gender-based Violence & Domestic Violence

Boys are more athletic than girls from a young age. This increases the chance of boys and men who take care of themselves more, while girls are taught to take care of others.

Cyrus Engerer

Former Labour MEP

I was critical of several issues which go against the party’s and my own principles. If I contest an election, I’ll say what I believe.

Alex Perici Calascione

PN deputy leader

If the PN is showing some advancements, the party is led by Bernard Grech. You may or may not like him, but his effect as a leader is reflected in the bigger support the PN now has.

Angele Deguara

Veteran Moviment Graffitti activist and sociology lecturer

We don’t agree with social welfare compensating for the bad conditions of workers. A quality budget distributes wealth in a fairer way not through welfare.

Graziella Attard Previ

PN spokesperson for equality, civil liberties, and children’s rights

I am the first to admit that the PN has undergone a process when it comes to civil liberties. After the 2013 election, the party went through a regeneration phase.

Michael Piccinino

PN Secretary General

Media were asking us why we were not using Roberta Metsola enough in our campaigning. The result was achieved thanks to the talent in our line-up of candidates.

Lucas Micallef

Federazzjoni Kaccaturi Nassaba Konservazzjonisti president

Just because there are 3,000 trappers in Malta, doesn’t mean there are 3,000 traps, there’s the socio-cultural aspect as well.

Andrew Bonello

ReLeaf President

If you are in a small room, and there are people smoking than it is a health issue, but if you are outside, and you don’t agree with it, that is a moral issue.

Rebecca Buttigieg

Parliamentary Secretary for equality and reforms

As a government we have implemented most of the recommendations proposed by the Valenzia Report but we still have a lot more to do because it is never enough.

Norma Saliba

PL president election candidate

I’ve been meeting with many delegates, activists and party members, and there were those who feel that we need to examine ourselves so we may see a better version of the PL.