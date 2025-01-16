Repubblika calls on President not to sign magisterial inquiries amendments into law

Repubblika has called on President Myriam Spiteri Debono not to sign into law amendments that would impact the right of private citizens to request magisterial inquiries.

The appeal to the President was made during a vigil-turned protest organised by the same NGO. Repubblika used the vigil to protest against the controversial amendment.

During the vigil, former PN leader Simon Busuttil addressed the crowd a few weeks after the 17 Black inquiry - which he had requested - was concluded.

Busuttil started by detailing the events that led up to the 17 Black inquiry. He slammed government’s reaction to the inquiry, reminding that government had appealed the decision to launch the inquiry.

This, Busuttil said, led him to believe that Joseph Muscat was complicit in Konrad Mizzi’s and Keith Schembri’s crimes. He slammed the Labour Party for being “a place of refuge for criminal politicians,” adding that the 17 Black inquiry story showed that the party tried to hinder justice.

“None of this would be known if it weren’t for one citizen who went inside court to request a magisterial inquiry. Don’t let anyone take away this right.” The former PN leader appealed to citizens, NGOs, political parties, “even Labour politicians” to fight for this right.

"Democracy under threat" - Vicki Ann Cremona

Repubblika president Vicki Ann Cremona said that Maltese democracy is under threat, not least by government’s attempt to amend the magisterial inquiries law.

Cremona explained that the law already protects against abusive requests for magisterial inquiries. She noted that the police can investigate unjust accusations, as well as false testimonies, noting that the NGO she leads was always under oath when it initiated magisterial inquiries.

“So Robert Abela’s argument is wrong, false and invalid,” Cremona said, adding that the inquiries initiated by Repubblika showed that taxpayer funds are being stolen.

“If Robert Abela touches our rights, he will find us opposing him, even in the streets if need be.”

Here, she appealed to President Myriam Spiteri Debono to use her office's legal tools to oppose the amendments, calling on her not to sign the amendments into law.

Cremona also addressed a recent court ruling in which a court found insufficient evidence for prosecution to be ordered against Pilatus Bank officials, while the same court recommended an investigation into the Pilatus Bank inquiry leaks, and how this ended up in the hands of Robert Aquilina.

“We cannot understand how the magistrate focused more on how we found out the contents of the inquiry that was ignored by authorities…”

Cremona said that the magistrate who gave the ruling decided to “investigate the people who uncovered corruption, rather than those who are corrupt.”

She stated that the NGO will appeal the ruling, as she appealed for funds to help in “the fight for what’s right.”

Manuel Delia warns of "serious back-sliding"

Addressing the crowd, Repubblika’s Manuel Delia criticised Robert Abela for what he called “serious back-sliding.”

Delia said Abela wants to re-introduce criminal libel so that he can intimidate journalists and activists.

He also referenced Abela’s plan to change the magisterial inquiry law, noting that time and time again, police and the Attorney General ignore evidence. Delia said the Prime Minister doesn’t want inquiries because his ministers have “pigged out.”

He further slammed Abela for his hypocrisy for warning against attacks on the judiciary earlier on Thursday.

Delia noted that Abela’s “over my dead body” comment shows that he is “being held hostage by thieves.” Delia described such comments as "a sign of escalation."

“Justice is still far away, its hands and feet bound, held by those who ridicule and rape it.”

Moviment Graffitti joins calls against magisterial inquiry amendment

Meanwhile, Moviment Graffitti activist, Robert Louise Fenech spoke of the gap between the Malta described by politicians in their speeches and the Malta that they see.

Fenech questioned what the country has come to, referencing the fraudulent way Maltese hospitals were handled, the vulnerable people exploited through the benefits racket, the driver’s licence racket, and the dozens of direct orders and phantom jobs handed to those close to power.

He stated that events have shown that those who were meant to lead the country were only concerned with filling up their pockets.

“This is why the leaders of this country are losing the people’s trust. This is why they want to keep magisterial inquiries - like the one into 17 Black - hidden from the public.”

He further blasted government’s attempt to grant legal protection to public officials, shielding them from personal liability in court for their work.

“That’s the future they want. A country where they can pig out off the people’s back without anyone able to stop them. For them it wasn’t enough to castrate institutions. They want to make us all impotent.”