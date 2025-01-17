Met Office issues orange weather warning as wind picks up on Friday

The Met Office has issued an orange weather warning on Friday morning, saying that winds blowing over Malta are expected to reach Gale force over some parts of the country.

"The East Southeast wind will be strong over the Maltese Islands and will reach Gale force over exposed areas of the Maltese Islands at times," the Met Office said on Friday morning.

Yesterday, The Malta International Airport's Met Office told MaltaToday their three-day forecast indicated winds from the east-southeast will rise to force 7, which will decrease to south-southwest at force 5-6 by evening.

The warnings are valid up until 1pm and are expected to be renewed throughout the day.

Virtu Ferries has cancelled all trips to Sicily today and the fast ferry service between Gozo and Valletta has also been cancelled.

Gozo Channel advised that ferry operations are being diverted to the Ċirkewwa South Quay and that delays are expected.

"A trough of low pressure currently extends from Algeria towards the Central Mediterranean. Tonight, a low-pressure system will develop over the Gulf of Gabès, intensify, and move north-northeast over Tunisia, mainly impacting the Central Mediterranean," the Met office reported yesterday.

This is expected to continuously move toward Sardinia and the Tyrrhenian Sea, affecting the region through Sunday, 19 January, before weakening, they said.

On Saturday, winds are expected from the south-southwest at force 5-6. The weather will continue to be cloudy with isolated showers, which will become partly cloudy later in the day.

The Met Office has advised the public to exercise caution due to the anticipated strong winds and rough sea conditions as this weather system develops.