Government set to increase magistrates presiding over domestic violence cases

Magistrates presiding over domestic violence cases are set to increase, government stated on Friday.

"From one magistrate focused on domestic violence, this number has increased to three magistrates who hear summary cases and compilations of cases of domestic violence," stated the Minister for Justice, Jonathan Attard, in a statement on Friday.

The government has confirmed its intention to continue to strengthen the specialisation in the judiciary, including adding more magistrates.

This comes after the Nationalist Party (PN) renewed its call for an increase in the number of magistrates dedicated to these kinds of cases.

Opposition MPs Karol Aquilina and Graziella Attard Previ warned the judicial system is in a critical state, citing figures that show domestic violence victims are being left in prolonged uncertainty due to limited judicial resources.

The Justice Minister highlighted “the increase in judicial resources has resulted in a rise in hearings related to domestic violence, with weekly sessions growing from an average of two to three to eight per week.”

In 2024, 125 compilations were introduced, and 110 were resolved. Additionally, 1,845 summary cases were filed, with 1,549 cases decided.

Attard emphasised that “unlike in the past when this crime remained a mystery behind closed doors, today we see more individuals coming forward."

Additionally, the government plans to invest in education and awareness campaigns aimed at providing essential support to victims.

Attard noted government is committed to creating a specialized judicial framework that prioritizes the needs of victims and ensures they feel safe and supported throughout the legal process.”

Following the publication of the magisterial inquiry into the murder of domestic violence murder victim Bernice Cassar in February 2023, government had announced its intention of increasing the number of magistrates overseeing domestic violence cases.

An inquiry report on the murder of another domestic violence victim, Nicolette Ghirxi, published earlier this year recommended that the judiciary should be trained on domestic violence issues so that pending cases can be heard by any magistrate.

Moreover, the report recommends having an appointed committee to follow developments in the area. The suggested format is a committee with representatives from the police force, the social services department, and the court administration.

The committee would be tasked with checking whether reports and court cases are increasing and identifying policy measures to tackle domestic violence.