ADPD vows to fight abuse in public sector with referendum threat

ADPD - The Green Party said it is ready to call for an abrogative referendum to annul any laws that protect abuse in the public sector.

The announcement came on Saturday morning from the party’s Chairperson Sandra Gauci and Secretary General Ralph Cassar during a press conference held outside Parliament.

The party’s strong stance follows statements made by Prime Minister Robert Abela during a political event last Sunday, in which he suggested legal changes that would shield public officials who abuse their positions from personal criminal liability. Cassar criticised the Prime Minister’s proposal, stating that it represents a clear abandonment of accountability and good governance.

“The Prime Minister’s announcement is a direct response to mounting calls for investigations into public officials involved in alleged misconduct across various ministries,” Cassar said. He pointed to ongoing and concluded investigations into permanent secretaries and other officials, emphasising that legal protections are unnecessary if no misconduct has occurred.

“Courts already provide the necessary protections at law. The push for such changes signals an attempt to shield proven wrongdoing.”

Cassar warned that Abela’s proposal would normalise criminality in the public sector. “This is a shameful attempt to encourage and cover up abuse,” he said, urging transparency and vigilance over the draft law, which has yet to be published.

Chairperson Sandra Gauci reinforced the party’s commitment to opposing any measures that enable public sector abuse, describing such actions as attacks on democracy itself. She voiced concerns that Abela’s proposals would deter police investigations and erode the public’s right to bring suspicions of abuse before magistrates.

“Accountability is a cornerstone of democracy,” Gauci said. “Abuse of public office is a betrayal of the national interest, and we cannot stand idly by while the Prime Minister seeks to dismantle accountability and good governance.”

Gauci said ADPD is prepared to use its legal right to call for an abrogative referendum if necessary. “We will not allow laws that encourage criminal misconduct in the public sector to stand. This is a fight for accountability, good governance, and the integrity of our democracy.”

ADPD extended an invitation to like-minded individuals and organisations to join their campaign against abuse in the public sector. “Accountability is everybody’s responsibility,” Gauci said. “We must stand united to ensure that public officials, regardless of their position, remain answerable for their actions.”