Government’s threat to increase libel damages unacceptable: Repubblika

Government’s threat to make it more difficult to practice journalism is unacceptable, Repubblika said on Thursday, while expressing solidarity with the Institute of Journalists.

The NGO's reaction came on the morrow that government MPs rejected amendments to anti-SLAPP legislation that would have strengthened the protection afforded to journalists.

“In parliament, while throwing out constructive proposals put forward by the Opposition, the government threatened to increase libel damages and provide the legal tools for those who want to hide the truth and intimidate journalists,” Repubblika said.

The Opposition’s amendments to the legal notice that transposed the EU anti-SLAPP directive were drawn up after effective consultation with journalists’ representatives. “The amendments were a good start for a much needed reform,” Repubblika said, adding that the anti-SLAPP law introduced last year only offered minimal protection.

Government decided to vote against the amendments with no consultation, the organisation added, slamming what it described as government’s interest to protect those who want to hide the truth.

“Repubblika shows solidarity with the Institute of Maltese Journalists and with all journalists working in Malta who are threatened by the Maltese authorities,” the organisation said. It noted that the Daphne Caruana Galizia Public Inquiry had found the government responsible for her murder by creating an environment of impunity.

Repubblika also singled out Prime Minister Robert Abela for criticism over his comment that laws proposed by government in 2023 to protect journalists were stalled because of “the usual resistence”.

The 2023 legislation was put on hold after journalists asked for more consultation and at the time, Justice Minister Jonathan Attard even promised a White Paper. The White Paper was never published.

“That a sector asks for consultation on laws that affect them directly is not ‘usual resistence’ but part of the normal process in a functioning democracy, where effective dialogue takes place with the public, civil society and whoever has an interest in the sector at stake,” Repubblika said.

The organisation noted that the laws put forward by the government in 2023 did not implement the changes requested by the Caruana Galizia Public Inquiry and the anti-SLAPP legal notice of last year would have offered no protection to Daphne Caruana Galizia from the systematic abuse she suffered.