ReLeaf questions research behind introduction of cannabis rosin

ReLeaf Malta has questioned whether the introduction of cannabis rosin was backed by research and slammed authorities for changing the local cannabis model towards a big business venture.

The lobby group was reacting to MaltaToday’s story on Sunday, where the Authority for the Responsible Use of Cannabis (ARUC) Executive Chairperson Joey Reno Vella confirmed that licensed clubs will be allowed to distribute cannabis resin (hash) and similar processed products, such as rosin.

Both hash and rosin are cannabis concentrates which are more potent than cannabis flowers.

Following the development, ReLeaf welcomed the introduction of hash, saying it will contribute to a reduction in waste and a safe source of the product.

“Nonetheless, one remains concerned why it seems high potency extracts known as Rosin, are being rushed and pushed into the market.”

ReLeaf questioned whether ARUC considered possible health emergencies as a result of higher potency levels in such products, further asking whether the changes will be accompanied by educational campaigns?

“How come Sedqa speaks against home growers and remains silent against industry driven players pushing the reform towards a business venture?”

ReLeaf also called on government to push for better decriminalisation measures before accommodating industry needs.

The lobby group named the removal of criminal and administrative consequences for cannabis gifting, the use of herb vaporisers within cannabis clubs, as well as designated spaces for consumption.

“Cannabis consumers should be protected against negative consequences of criminalisation, and new found threats levied by big businesses,” ReLeaf concluded.