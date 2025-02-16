Prime Minister criticises students' lack of physical activity, excessive homework

During the discussion, Agius stated that sports and physical activity is crucial for everyone, as it introduces discipline and time management among other skills in one’s life, adding that this should be the norm from an early age.

It was here that Abela questioned whether students’ educational curriculum has adequately been adapted to meet current needs in society as he noted that many children only practice physical activity once a week in school.

“Students should do physical activity everyday in school,” he said.

Abela further spoke of many people’s poor nutritional habits. “There isn’t enough awareness. Why aren’t we teaching children at a younger age about proper nutrition?”

Further speaking on the topic of students, Abela criticised the current educational system for its tendency to pile homework onto students to the point where they don’t have time to do extra-curricular and physical activities.

He also noted that the PL’s electoral manifesto promises a discussion on students’ homework, adding that the solution isn’t necessarily removing homework altogether. The subject was briefly raised in parliament last January.

On mental health, Abela noted government’s plan to construct a new psychiatric hospital next to Mater Dei, adding that this exemplifies the belief that psychiatric patients should not be isolated.

The Prime Minister also referred to finance minister Clyde Caruana’s proposal of a new tax rate that incentivises parents to have a second child.

Referring to Malta’s low fertility rate, which is among the lowest in the EU, Abela said, “It’s a challenge that we cannot ignore,” adding that there are more people who are retiring than people entering the workforce.

Speaking about Caruana’s proposal, Abela described it as one of a number of possible solutions, adding, “I don’t think it’s just a matter of financial incentives.”