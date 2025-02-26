Terms of reference for AFM drug heist inquiry published

The Office of the Prime Minister has published the terms of reference for a ministerial inquiry to establish the facts and circumstances that led to the theft of 200kg of cannabis resin from the Safi barracks.

The inquiry will be led by retired judge Geoffrey Valenzia.

According to the terms of reference, the inquiry is set to be “completed by March 14, 2025, without prejudice to the proper execution of its mandate.”

“The Prime Minister has requested guidance from Judge Valenzia regarding the publication of the inquiry’s findings, with the aim of safeguarding the integrity of national security and the judicial process.”

The inquiry's terms of reference include identifying the processes, procedures, and systems used in the AFM, determining the custody procedures employed, ensuring measures are in place to safeguard the health of those involved, establishing facts related to processes, procedures, and decision-making between government departments while also reporting on the causes of relevant events, and submitting conclusions and recommendations.