NGOs and political parties want government to suspend inquiry reform

A coalition of NGOs, political parties, and civil society groups have voiced their concerns to Bill 125, warning that the proposed changes to magisterial inquiries threaten judicial independence, citizen rights, and democratic accountability.

In a joint statement, the signatories - including legal professionals, environmental groups, and political organisations - urged the government to suspend the legislative process, warning that the bill would severely limit public access to justice and weaken oversight mechanisms.

The bill introduces a requirement for police pre-approval before a judge can consider a citizen’s request for an inquiry, adding a six-month delay that critics argue could discourage individuals from reporting wrongdoing.

It also imposes a strict two-year deadline on ongoing magisterial inquiries, after which case materials are handed over to the Attorney General, raising fears of premature case closures.

A particularly contentious clause seeks to dismiss all pre-2025 citizen-filed requests for inquiries that have yet to receive a final decision, potentially shutting down ongoing cases and denying justice to those affected.

The opposition to the bill has united a diverse group of stakeholders, including the Chamber of Advocates, the Chamber of Commerce, and judicial experts, all of whom have raised concerns that the proposed changes would erode legal safeguards and limit citizen access to justice.

Among the signatories of the joint statement are ADPD, BirdLife Malta, Daphne Caruana Galizia Foundation, Flimkien ghal Ambjent Ahjar, Friends of the Earth, Kopin, KSU, Indipendenti, Momentum, #occupyjustice, PMP, Residenti Beltin, Sliema Residents Association and Volt.

“We are committed to the rule of law and fundamental rights,” the statement reads. “This bill is a step backwards for democracy.”

The coalition is calling on the government to immediately halt the legislative process and engage in public consultation with legal experts, civil society, and the wider public.

Their demands include, suspending the bill to allow for thorough debate and discussion, engaging in meaningful dialogue with all relevant stakeholders, and ensuring judicial independence is not compromised in any legal reforms.