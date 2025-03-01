Around 600 vehicles inspected as carnival revellers head to Gozo

Police issued 37 fines at the start of the Carnival weekend, with more inspections expected over the coming days and weeks.

Drivers were caught without a valid license, using their mobile phone on the road, or driving a car without a license sticker on the windscreen during roadchecks carried out in the Għadira Bay area and in Gozo.

According to police, around 600 vehicles were stopped and inspected for irregularities.

While the majority of drivers were compliant with the law, the police issued 37 fines and eight criminal charges.

Another 20 fines were issued for excessive speeding.

Every year, hundreds of people make the crossing to Gozo to celebrate carnival in Nadur. People dress up in elaborate, often darkly humorous costumes, and take to the streets of Nadur to celebrate the “Spontaneous Carnival”.

The police’s increased roadchecks at the start of the weekend are partly in anticipation of the large crowds making their way to Gozo for the celebrations.