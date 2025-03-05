St Paul’s Bay councillor resigns over ‘serious lack of good governance’

St Paul’s Bay councillor Alfred Grima has resigned from the local council citing a “serious lack of good governance”.

Grima announced his decision on Facebook and uploaded a copy of his resignation letter.

He said he was “forced to take this step as a consequence of the serious lack of good governance, which seems to be allowed to continue as if nothing happened”.

In his letter, he singled out the mayor’s disparaging and tribalistic attitude. “A lack of transparency, breach of regulations, and misinformation is now the order of the day,” he complained.

Grima referred to a recent decision by the council leaders to prevent a discussion on two special resolutions brought forward by five counsillors. He described this is an attempt to silence the counsillors and prevent them from exercising their obligations in the interest of the locality.

“These resolutions had to be tabled because councillors were misled when they were given incorrect information on more than one occasion,” Grima wrote.

On Tuesday, MaltaToday reported on a rapidly deteriorating road in St Paul’s Bay which has become the subject of criticism and mockery among residents in the area.

The road in question is Triq il-Ġwiebi, which is just behind the Empire Cinema Complex.