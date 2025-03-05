Parliament postpones plenary session due to fire damage

Parliamentary plenary sessions are currently not being broadcast due to the fire that broke out on Tuesday in the building’s server room.

On Tuesday, police confirmed that an automatic trigger alerted officials of the fire which broke out earlier in the afternoon.

No one was injured in the incident.

According to Speaker of the House Anglu Farrugia, the fire did not cause any damage to the IT infrastructure found within the room, but investigations are still ongoing.

On Wednesday, parliament was set to resume following MPs’ carnival break, but Speaker Anġlu Farrugia informed the room that the session could not be broadcast due to the damages.

In a short voice note on the parliament’s website, Farrugia said that Wednesday’s session was adjourned following an agreement between MPs on both sides.

Government whip Naomi Cachia explained that according to the agreement, Wednesday’s plenary session which was supposed to start at 9:30am was rescheduled to Thursday at 2:00pm.

Speaker Anġlu Farrugia thanked parliament’s staff and the police who responded to yesterday’s fire, as he explained that a technical team is examining the damages in order to get a clear picture of how the fires started.