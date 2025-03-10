Ivan J. Bartolo will not contest next general election

Nationalist MP Ivan J. Bartolo has announced that he will not be contesting the next general election.

His decision, which he described as one taken with responsibility and loyalty towards the electorate, is driven by evolving family commitments that require him to spend more time overseas with his children and grandchildren.

Bartolo has spent the past nine years in politics, serving as a member of parliament and shadow minister. He was also the PN’s first president of social dialogue, a position appointed by Opposition leader Bernard Grech.

Bartolo said his journey in politics was a privilege and an opportunity for personal and professional growth.

While he will not contest the upcoming election, Bartolo said he will continue to contribute throughout the remainder of the current legislature.

He also intends on contributing to the implementation of the party’s ambitious economic reform agenda, which aims to enhance economic growth, innovation, and sustainability, should the Nationalist Party be entrusted with governing the country.

In his statement, Bartolo extended heartfelt gratitude to his supporters and those who stood by him throughout his political career. While stepping away from frontline politics, he remains open to new opportunities in the future and looks forward to making a difference beyond his role in Parliament.