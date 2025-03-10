New platform lets businesses donate near-expired food to voluntary groups

A new online platform allows businesses to donate food nearing its expiry date to voluntary organisations.

The Żomm Tarmix initiative, launched by the Malta Food Agency, takes the form of a digital website that will connect businesses and voluntary organisations and facilitate food donations.

Businesses participating in the initiative will qualify for tax reduction incentives.

During a press conference to launch the initiative, Prime Minister Robert Abela said this project is based on social justice and sustainability. The project seeks to make the best use of resources, but it also ensures that people from all walks of life can live well and healthily.

Abela said food supply became a concern during the pandemic and in the face of ongoing geopolitical challenges worldwide. Beyond reducing food waste, the initiative seeks to expand food distribution to more people through voluntary organisations and the sale of food products at reduced prices.

Abela praised the Malta Food Agency for introducing changes in the food sector in just a few years since its establishment. This includes a collaboration with Wasteserv on compost production and distribution, and initiatives to make local products more accessible in Maltese stores and households.

Agriculture minister Anton Refalo said this initiative allows better coordination between businesses and voluntary organisations to ensure the best use of food while reducing waste.

He said the strategy also helps Maltese and Gozitan families access quality products at more affordable prices.