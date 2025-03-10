[WATCH] Abela insists he voted against the EU arming itself

Prime Minister Robert Abela has stressed that Malta only voted in favour of the safeguards permitting it not to be obliged in increasing defence spending.

Abela was speaking to journalists on Monday where he was asked about last week’s developments with regards to the war in Ukraine. EU leaders had unanimously agreed to boost their defence despite.

Malta also signed the agreement despite the fact that before the vote, Abela said that increasing defence expenditure would disrupt peace.

On Monday, Abela implied that Malta’s vote was not in favour of increasing the defence spend, but “in favour of the safeguards that Malta has.”

“Everyone who tries to misinterpret the country’s decision, I’m sorry to say that they’re trying to spread fake news.” He further accused the Nationalist Party of wanting to increase lethal weapons through defence investments.

Abela was also confronted on reports that Russia is shifting its influence from Syria to Libya. Referencing the mutual defence clause in the Treaty of Lisbon, Abela assured that if a Russian fleet were to show up on Malta’s doorstep, all EU member states must act to defend those under attack.

“The best defence our country can have against aggression is an investment in diplomacy,” he said.

Abela was also confronted on when he questioned whether neutrality is posing limitations on Malta’s defence.

He said that the question was whether the constitution can impede Malta from strengthening its capabilities to combat cyber or hybrid attacks. Abela stated that he doesn’t believe the constitution hinders this sort of investment, “but it’s good to have a discussion.”

Abela once again questioned whether the EU’s drive to boost defence spending was right.