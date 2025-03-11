PN slams police commissioner over cannabis heist discrepancy

The Nationalist Party has criticised Police Commissioner Angelo Gafa for an apparent miscalculation regarding the amount of cannabis resin stolen in a high-profile drug heist at the Armed Forces of Malta (AFM) barracks in Safi.

While Gafa initially said that 226kg of drugs were stolen, forensic examiners have testified in court that the actual amount taken was 132kg.

The theft, which took place last month, involved cannabis resin valued at approximately €600,000, originally seized by customs authorities last year.

On February 25, Gafa held a news conference confirming the 226kg figure. However, the forensic experts' testimony on Tuesday revealed a 94kg discrepancy.

The PN, through a statement signed by shadow home affairs minister Darren Carabott, said the inconsistency is concerning. “This means it took two weeks for the Commissioner of Police to realise a miscalculation in the amount of drugs stolen,” the statement read, calling for full transparency and accountability from law enforcement authorities.

The drug heist sent shockwaves through both the government and the AFM. In response, AFM commander Clinton O'Neill was suspended, and Home Affairs Minister Byron Camilleri offered his resignation. However, Prime Minister Robert Abela refused to accept Camilleri's resignation. He insisted there was no reason for him to shoulder political responsibility for the incident.

The PN is now demanding clear explanations for the misreported figures and an immediate response from the authorities regarding the administrative steps to be taken. “This explanation should be given immediately and leave no room for doubt,” the statement read.

Carabott also pointed out that a significant portion of the stolen drugs remains unaccounted for. He raised alarm over the security failures at the AFM base, noting that the thief spent approximately two hours inside the military facility without being caught.

