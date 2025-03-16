Robert Abela warns of 'sour price to pay' for 'biggest attack on judiciary'

In his written appeal, Azzopardi said that the decree rejecting his request for a magisterial inquiry was not issued by the magistrate who had initially been assigned with handling the requests. The lawyer also called for an investigation into the appeals’ rejection itself.

The appeal is scheduled to be heard at noon on Monday. Abela accused Azzopardi of trying to intimidate the judiciary ahead of the appeal hearing, calling the incident “the worst attack ever made against the judiciary.”

“You will pay for this lie,” Abela said without ever mentioning Azzopardi by name.

The Prime Minister spoke of “those who claim to represent civil society” and “those who use inquiries for personal gain.”

Speaking of the same group of people while refusing to name names, Abela said, “They have a lot to be afraid of, and when the time is right, we will release all the evidence that we have… that shows what hypocrites you are.”

Abela appealed to PN MPs who he said are uncomfortable with their colleagues’ antics. During the PL event on Sunday, reference was made to weeks of criticism by the PN, specifically MP Karol Aquilina, against Speaker Anglu Farrugia.

The event served to commemorate the 12 years since the PL was last elected to government.

While boasting his administration’s successes, Abela often contrasted the PL’s economic policies with that of the PN under Lawrence Gonzi.

Taking a jab at the PN’s unresolved debts, Abela said that “GonziPN is back,” making reference to the party’s new secretary general, Charles Bonello. Bonello, who served as Gonzi’s private secretary, was the only horse in the race for the post after the two other contenders dropped out.

The Prime Minister also compared Malta to other EU nations which are struggling finance social policy and are instead using national funds to boost their defences.

Abela said that Malta’s priorities need to be social policy, and that a socialist government would never choose spending on defence over social policy.

A few days ago, Abela voted in favour of boosting the EU’s defence spend through a voluntary joint debt programme. He had also stated that Malta would not borrow one cent for armaments.