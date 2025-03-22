Perit Roderick Bonnici appointed CEO of BCA

The board of the Building and Construction Authority (BCA) has appointed Perit Roderick Bonnici as the new Chief Executive Officer of the authority, with immediate effect.

Justice Minister Jonathan Attard congratulated Bonnici on his new role, saying he was confident that he will continue working towards greater accountability and higher standards in the construction sector. He said the BCA is strengthening its role and establishing a stronger presence within the sector.

Bonnici’s appointment as CEO forms part of an ongoing restructuring process within the Authority. In recent months, he served as acting CEO and spearheaded various initiatives aimed at improving the efficiency and effectiveness of the Authority’s operations.

Prior to this role, Perit Bonnici served as the head of the section responsible for approving permit applications within the BCA. He holds a Bachelor’s degree in Engineering and Architecture from the University of Malta and a Master’s degree in Project Management from the same institution.

Attard said the government is committed to raising construction sector standards in line with the electoral manifesto and recommendations from the public inquiry. He said several measures have already been implemented and others currently in progress to achieve these goals.