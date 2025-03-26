[WATCH] Abela alleges that investigation into James Piscopo was strategic attack by media, Repubblika

Prime Minister Robert Abela has alleged that the media investigation that uncovered suspicious payments linked to former Transport Malta and Labour Party CEO James Piscopo was a strategic personal attack.

On Tuesday, a joint investigation by MaltaToday, Times of Malta, and Amphora Media revealed that Piscopo allegedly received suspicious payments from a blacklisted consultant.

Shiv Nair, who was blacklisted by the World Bank for fraud and corruption in 2000, was flagged during a financial investigation on Piscopo.

Piscopo acknowledged the payments but insisted they were related to consultancy work with Borg, calling them "stupid" but not illegal. He denied being part of any form of a kickback scheme.

Fielding questions from journalists on Wednesday, Abela would not confirm whether Piscopo is still a member of the PL. He also made reference to the magisterial inquiry request filed by Repubblika regarding the allegations.

“These disgusting tactics used by Repubblika and Jason Azzopardi against those who help and work within the PL will stop.”

When told that the investigations came from the independent media, Abela said, “We know how the independent media works. It’s not the first time that we’ve seen these strategies.”

He then said that the magisterial inquiries reform was necessary due to inquiries on “everyone who works with the PL.”

Abela stated he has full confidence in the police to do its job.