After Trump’s tariffs, Labour says it will continue to support people through international challenges

The Labour Party has said it will continue to support people in the face of international challenges.

“A Labour government has always been on the side of the people, as it did at the last Budget when it gave the biggest tax cut in history,” the Labour Party said.

The Labour Party (PL) was reacting to Opposition leader Bernard Grech’s statement on recently announced tariffs by the United States.

Grech called on government to take a “strong stand”, and protect Malta’s consumers and industry.

But the PL came out swinging, saying Grech has a “credibility problem” he inherited from his predecessors.

“It is disgraceful that the leader of the Opposition is unable to rise above political partisanship and refrains from politicising current international challenges,” the PL said.

It went on to say that while Labour administrations have resolved issues faced by people, Nationalist administrations lumped them with “austerity measures”.

The PL also slammed the PN for saying energy subsidies must be phased out, and for what it said was an “attack” on government initiatives aimed at helping people deal with inflation.