Church reports nine substantiated abuse cases in 2024

The Safeguarding Commission of the Church in Malta has concluded that nine of 21 cases involving vulnerable adults were substantiated last year, according to the Commission’s 2024 Annual Report.

The findings were presented by Head of Safeguarding Mark Pellicano, who outlined the Commission’s efforts to uphold safeguarding standards within the Church.

Among the substantiated cases, four involved two religious figures and were of a sexual nature. However, only one clergyman was referred to the authorities, as the victims in the other case, which occurred more than a decade ago, declined to file a police report despite the Commission’s offer of assistance. The remaining cases related to emotional abuse, breaches of boundaries, spiritual abuse, and abuse of power.

The Commission also handled 20 cases involving minors, with one layperson referred to civil authorities. However, state authorities concluded that the case did not warrant further investigation. In this instance, the Commission substantiated claims of poor professional practice.

For the remaining allegations involving minors, one case was found to be unsubstantiated, another was determined to be unfounded, and the rest either did not constitute safeguarding concerns or were handled internally by HR departments since they fell outside the Commission’s remit.

During 2024, the Commission received 33 new referrals—19 concerning minors and 14 involving adults who claimed to be in a vulnerable position at the time of the alleged incidents. Five of these referrals pertained to allegations dating back more than 10 years.

To strengthen its safeguarding framework, the Commission expanded its team by appointing two additional full-time officers specialising in investigations, victim care, and advocacy. Pellicano emphasized the importance of handling safeguarding concerns fairly, transparently, and efficiently, adding that all entities in Malta working with minors and vulnerable adults—not just Church entities—should prioritize safeguarding practices.

In 2024, the Commission delivered around 60 training sessions and seminars, benefiting more than 2,360 individuals, including non-Church personnel. It also conducted vetting and compliance exercises to ensure Church personnel met safeguarding requirements. Background checks on 3,632 individuals were submitted to the Courts of Malta to verify whether they were listed on the Offenders’ Register under the Protection of Minors (Registration) Act (POMA).

New Safeguarding Policy and Standards

The Commission is now operating under a new Safeguarding Policy introduced at the end of 2024, which sets higher standards for Church entities. The updated policy places the well-being of alleged victims at the core of investigations and includes measures such as impartial preliminary investigations, enhanced recruitment procedures, and a code of conduct outlining appropriate behavior and interactions for Church personnel both online and in person.

The Safeguarding Commission’s jurisdiction covers the Archdiocese of Malta and religious communities affiliated with the Conference of Major Religious Superiors. It does not extend to the Diocese of Gozo, which established its own Safeguarding Commission in 2022.

The full 2024 Safeguarding Commission report is available on safeguarding.mt.