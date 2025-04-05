Victim of violent 2023 jewellery shop robbery dies

Joseph Carabott, the Żurrieq jeweller who was brutally attacked by thieves in 2023 has died.

Joseph was left with severe brain damage following the assault and never regained consciousness.

Before the attack, he was an active and vibrant man who played tennis regularly and still ran his jewellery shop. But all this changed on the evening of Friday 25 August 2023 when three robbers entered his shop, tied him up, beat him and made off with jewellery and cash.

Carabott was discovered by his children inside his jewellery shop, tied up and lying in a pool of blood. They went to look for him after he missed a tennis match with his wife. His son later told the court that the attackers had left his father in a condition “worse than death.”

Three individuals were arrested in connection with the crime. One of them, Donna Sciberras, received a 28-year prison sentence after admitting to her charges. Sciberras had on two previous occasions – 2015 and 2019 – attempted similar hold-ups on an elderly man and an elderly wheelchair user.

The other two accused are pleading not guilty. Court proceedings are ongoing.