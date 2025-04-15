Msida Creek scaffolding collapse sparks clash between architects’ chamber and authorities

A scaffolding collapse at the Msida Creek project site led to a public spat between the Chamber of Architects (Kamra tal-Periti) and Malta’s main construction regulators, after a worker was injured in the incident on Tuesday.

In a statement, the Chamber of Architects criticised accused the Building and Construction Authority (BCA), the Occupational Health and Safety Authority (OHSA), and Transport Malta of failing to act in the aftermath of the collapse or issue any public communication on the matter.

The chamber insisted that Infrastructure Malta should be treated like any private developer and subject to the same regulatory scrutiny, despite its status as a government agency. “IM does not possess any regulatory powers. For all intents and purposes, IM acts as a developer and should therefore be subject to the same scrutiny and enforcement,” the chamber stated.

Calling the incident a matter of serious concern, the chamber said it had reviewed available footage and media reports, and urged authorities to urgently review any laws or policies that may be interpreted as offering IM exemptions from oversight.

“The health and safety of workers on IM’s construction sites, as well as the protection of neighbouring residents, third-parties, and the general public adjacent to or passing by its projects, are no less important than those on any other site and must be afforded equal protection under the law,” the chamber added.

However, the BCA and OHSA pushed back against the criticism later in the evening, issuing a joint statement defending their actions. They said both authorities had taken the necessary and immediate actions in the interest of the workers and the general public and issued all required orders following the incident.

Describing the chamber’s claims as misleading, the two regulatory bodies urged all stakeholders to engage in constructive dialogue and verify facts before making public accusations.