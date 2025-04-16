Labour defends gender mechanism: ‘It was necessary and successful’

The Labour Party has hit back at statements by EP President Roberta Metsola and Nationalist MP Claudette Buttigieg who have voiced their objection to the parliament gender quota mechanism.

“It is regrettable to hear comments questioning the legitimacy or capacity of these women [elected through the gender mechanism],” a PL statement on Wednesday read.

This week, EP President Roberta Metsola said the mechanism, introduced in 2021, has failed and described it as “insulting towards women”. MP Claudette Buttigieg had also voiced her disagreement with the mechanism.

The PL said on Wednesday the increased presence of women in parliament has helped to make parliamentary work more representative and with a broader vision for the benefit of the people. “This was a necessary – and successful – step towards a fairer and more equal society.”

The party said the facts are clear: representation of women in parliament increased from 13% to 28%, saying it was a historic increase.

“Malta has long been mentioned among the worst in the European Union in terms of gender balance in politics. The Labour Party has fulfilled its mission: to bring about concrete and structured changes, by introducing a constitutional mechanism with broad consultation of all parties,” it said.

It said it remains committed to pursuing a policy based on social justice, and will continue to defend the mechanism and contribution of women in politics.

