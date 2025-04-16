Government hiding behind 'under-resourced PA' on Żurrieq land controversy: PN

Government must stop hiding behind an “under-resourced” Planning Authority on the Tal-Bebbux agricultural land controversy, the Nationalist Party has said.

“Despite the Labour Party’s electoral pledge to purchase private property to convert it into spaces for community enjoyment; despite the rhetoric that ‘public land should be enjoyed by all’; despite the government’s words claiming it wants to safeguard the environment, preserve agricultural land, and manage public land in the people’s best interest; in reality it dismantled the Planning Authority’s resources, turned it into a Permits Authority, and set planning back by ten years,” the Nationalist Party said on Wednesday.

The controversy centres around a planning control application filed by a private developer seeking to build a road through government-owned fields that have been cultivated by locals for generations. If approved, the plan would effectively evict at least two farmers currently working the land.

READ ALSO | Betrayed Żurrieq farmers in heartfelt appeal to save land

While the land is classified for development under the 2006 local plans, the application has sparked a wave of public objections—numbering in the thousands—and formal opposition from the Żurrieq local council. Nonetheless, the Lands Authority, which falls under Lands Minister Stefan Zrinzo Azzopardi’s political remit, has not raised any objections. The project cannot move forward without the authority’s approval.

“When it transferred agricultural land in Bulebel, Żejtun from its agency INDIS back to the Lands Authority, the Government failed to prioritise the people’s interest by not imposing a condition that the land could not be developed,” the PN said. “Had it truly wanted to strike a balance between commercial and private interests, and our natural heritage, Robert Abela’s Government would have removed this land from the industrial zone scheme where factories can be built and declared it as land that cannot be developed. In doing so, it would have ensured that the land remains in use by farmers.”

It also reitrirated its commitment that any extension of development zones into currently non-developable areas will require a two-thirds majority in parliament. “Each year, the government would also designate an additional 50,000sq.m of public land as Outside Development Zones (ODZ).”

It also said it would commission studies to assess how Maltese towns and villages are developing, while establishing a brand new planning system from the ground up.