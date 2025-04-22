Saturday declared day of national mourning for Pope Francis's funeral

The government has declared Saturday a national day of mourning for Pope Francis's funeral that will be held at the Vatican.

On Saturday, all government activities will be cancelled, and public buildings will fly flags at half-mast throughout the day.

On Tuesday, the Vatican announced that preparations are underway so that mourners can pay their respects from Wednesday morning. Pope Francis will be buried "without particular decoration" as was his final wish, as the funeral ceremony will be held at the Basilica of Saint Mary Major in Rome rather than the traditional site of St Peter’s Basilica.

Meanwhile, the Malta Premier League also announced that its football matches on Saturday will be postponed to Sunday.