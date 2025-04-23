PL urges PN to clearly state its position on golden passport scheme

The Labour Party has called on opposition leader Bernard Grech to state whether PN MP Alex Borg’s position on golden passports reflects his entire party’s stance on the issue.

The PL was reacting to Borg’s comments during a programme on FLiving where he acknowledged the importance of the funds generated by the controversial golden passports programme.

Golden passports refer to schemes where wealthy people can invest in a country in order to obtain citizenship.

Since its inception, the PN was among those who had criticised the programme, however the party’s stance changed throughout the years, with party leader Bernard Grech implying that a PN government would not scrap the programme.

In a statement, the PL called on the PN to make its position about the programme clear.

“The Opposition should stop being inconsistent and populist about such a theme where it speaks according to the audience, at the same time working as hard as it can against Malta's interest abroad,” the governing party said.

Last year, the Maltese government secured a favourable opinion from the European Court of Justice’s Advocate General over a challenge from the European Commission to shut down its golden passport programme.

The opinion however is not binding, as the European Court of Justice will deliver its final binding judgement on 29 April.