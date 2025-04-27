Grech questions effectiveness of government plan to reduce traffic

Opposition Leader Bernard Grech said that the government’s plans to tackle traffic congestion will fail unless Malta addresses its rapidly growing population.

Interviewed by Peppi Azzopardi in Mosta, Grech pointed out that with 35,000 new residents each year, there are inevitably thousands of new drivers, adding pressure not only on roads but also on other services such as health.

Grech highlighted the PN’s previous proposal to offer families €10,000 if they give up their car for five years, explaining that this would not strip individuals of their right to drive, unlike government initiatives.

He also bemoaned that government had copied the PN's idea without giving his party credit.

During the interview, Grech also expressed regret at missing the funeral of Francis Zammit Dimech, whom he described as a kind and dedicated public servant.

On domestic issues, Grech stressed the need to address drug abuse at its roots by educating youths and offering support for those facing difficulties. Referring to the 2021 amendment accepting the use of cannabis, Grech said that a PN government would not take away this right, but would aim to educate the public on cannabis use.

Grech said improving citizens’ quality of life is a guiding principle for the PN’s policies and promised that the party’s upcoming electoral programme would be stronger than the last.

On family policies, Grech called for stronger maternity and paternity leave rights, including for the self-employed, and proposed giving childcare subsidies directly to parents who choose to stay home with their children.