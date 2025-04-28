LIVE | Maksar trial: Police describe the rigorous procedures behind the Caruana Galizia probe

🔴 LIVE

The trial by jury of the four men accused of murdering Daphne Caruana Galizia and lawyer Carmel Chircop continues on Monday.

The accused are brothers Robert and Adrian Agius, known as the ‘Ta’ Maksar’ brothers, along with Jamie Vella and George Degiorgio.

This is the fourth day of jury proceedings. So far, jurors heard prosecutors and witnesses describe the moment that Caruana Galizia’s car went up in flames.

One witness told jurors that he noted suspicious activity in the weeks before the murder. He kept seeing a white leased car in the area. He saw it leaving after the explosion on the day of Caruana Galizia’s death, and never saw it again.

Judge Edwina Grima is presiding over the trial.

Prosecutors Godwin Cini, Danika Vella and Anthony Vella are representing the attorney general’s office.

The defence lawyers are Nicholas Mifsud for Adrian Agius, Ishmael Psaila and Amadeus Cachia for Jamie Vella, Alfred Abela and Rene Darmanin for Robert Agius, and Noel Bianco and Leslie Cuschieri for George Degiorgio.

Jason Azzopardi and Therese Comodini Cachia are assisting the Caruana Galizia family, while Vince Galea is assisting the Chircop family.