Government to amend golden passport scheme to bring it in line with ECJ ruling

Government has stated that it will study the European Court of Justice’s (ECJ) ruling on Malta’s golden passport scheme so that it can bring the programme in line with the principles in the judgement.

Earlier on Tuesday, the ECJ ruled that Malta’s programme amounts to “the commercialisation of the grant of nationality of a member state,” and by extension, EU citizenship.

In response to the ruling, government said that it "respects the decisions of the courts" and is currently analysing the legal implications of the ruling. “The regulatory framework on citizenship will then be brought in line with the principles outlined in the judgment,” it added.

According to government, it has “consistently expressed its firm intention to defend this framework,” arguing that matters of citizenship “fall entirely within the national sphere of competence.” Government said this stance has remained unchanged over the past four and a half years.

In its statement, government expressed concern that the court “ignored the Advocate General’s recommendation that there was no case against Malta” and instead examined other elements of the programme. It added that all decisions taken under the current and previous frameworks “remain valid.”

Further defending the programme, government outlined that it generated over €1.4 billion in revenue, explaining that this was used for various social projects.

Government blasted the opposition for doing “its utmost to cause maximum damage, particularly at the European level, and to undermine our country’s framework…”

It called for national unity with regards to the coming steps to change the programme.

Abela: ‘We will continue to work in the interest of the Maltese and Gozitans’

In his reaction to the European Court of Justice ruling, Prime Minister Robert Abela defended the citizenship by investment scheme, saying the country has benefited greatly and the government will ensure the framework is in line with the judgment

Abela said the legislative framework for citizenship by investment was created for the benefit of the Maltese and Gozitan people and had brought in close to €1.5 billion, which was used to save jobs, support businesses, and help the sick and most vulnerable.

“There were those who tarnished our country's reputation to get into office and did as much damage as they could against this framework, and today they are wringing their hands and boasting that they endangered all this good,” he said.

“We as a Government will continue to work in the interests of Gozitans and Maltese people,” Abela said. “At the same time, we will ensure that we have a framework that is in line with the judgment so that the people continue to enjoy the great wealth generated.”