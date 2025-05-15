PN parliamentary group on euthanasia: Insiders describe cordial meeting but mixed views

Nationalist MPs within the Opposition’s parliamentary group have voiced different views on government’s assisted dying public consultation during meetings held this week.

During a parliamentary group meeting held on Wednesday, Nationalist MPs discussed government’s pubic consultation to introduce assisted dying in the country.

In what was described as a “cordial meeting”, MPs who spoke to this newspaper under condition of anonymity said different individuals expressed differing views on the matter.

Certain MPs like Adrian Delia and Beppe Fenech Adami were adamant the party should be staunchly against the proposal.

Others cited the party’s statue, saying the party is obliged to protect life from conception to death.

The PN statute speaks of a party committed to ensure “everyone grows and enjoys wellbeing, from conception to the last breath… within a family built on love…”. While the reference to “conception” has been historically interpreted as impeding the PN from taking a pro-abortion stance, the reference to “last breath” and not ‘natural death’ allows for a wider interpretation when dealing with issues like assisted dying.

On Thursday, in reply to questions by the media following a press conference, Nationalist MP Ivan Bartolo hinted he is against government’s proposal.

“I am proud to be an MP who works with a party whose statute clearly states that it is pro-life from conception till death,” he said. Bartolo went on to say the PN is a “progressive party” because it isn’t the “party of death”.

Also addressing the press conference was MP Albert Buttigieg, who took a more measured approach, saying he is pro-life, but assisted dying is a subject which requires discussion.

MP Bernice Bonello replied to questions by saying the PN is discussing the matter internally.

Sources within the party said a number of MPs are yet to make up their mind on the issue, with some even floating the idea of a referendum on the subject.

“I think there was a general consensus the party should listen more to what experts from different fields are saying,” a source within the PN said.

Some even floated the idea of a referendum, an idea which some sources within the parliamentary group disagreed with when speaking to this newspaper.

An MP who spoke to MaltaToday said the party must be wary on whether the government’s public consultation is serving as a smokescreen to distract people from the ongoing jury trial against four men accused of murdering journalist Daphne Caruana Galizia and lawyer Carmel Chircop.

A source from the PN said discussions will continue in the coming days within party structures, and its position on the issue is expected to be made clearer by the end of the week.

Last week, government issued a public consultation n voluntary assisted dying, proposing a tightly regulated framework limited to mentally competent adults suffering from a terminal illness expected to lead to death within six months.

The consultation document makes clear that euthanasia will not be available to individuals with disabilities, mental health conditions, age-related illnesses such as dementia, or those experiencing social isolation in care homes. Patients must be over 18, have been resident in Malta for at least 12 months, and must personally request assisted dying. Doctors will be prohibited from suggesting the option to patients.

Under the proposed process, a patient requesting assisted dying must undergo assessment by three medical professionals: a specialist in their condition, a psychiatrist, and a verifying doctor. All three must confirm the request is voluntary and meets the legal and medical criteria. If approved, the case is referred to an independent board—including professionals and legal experts—tasked with ensuring compliance and reporting any suspected abuse.