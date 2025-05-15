Maksar gang trial: Text message sent from sea triggered Daphne Caruana Galizia's car bomb, FBI tells jurors

A text message sent from a mobile phone out at sea triggered the car bomb that killed journalist Daphne Caruana Galizia, FBI agents told the jury hearing evidence against four men accused of her murder, and of lawyer Carmel Chircop.

According to William Shute and Richard Fennern, who were part of the FBI’s Cellular Analysis Survey Team, the device that detonated the bomb on October 16 2017 received a text message at exactly 2:58pm. That message read: “#REL1=ON”.

The message was sent from mobile number 99684366 to 99683752, the latter connected to a GSM module placed in the car. Based on cellular tower data, the sender's phone was located offshore, while the receiving module was positioned in Bidnija, where Caruana Galizia was killed.

“This abrupt disappearance from the network immediately after receiving the message was consistent with a detonation,” Fennern explained to the court.

The investigators said 53 mobile phones were active in the area around the time of the blast, but only one dropped off the network completely after the explosion.

Further analysis revealed that the devices involved in the attack were part of a setup using burner phones that only communicated with each other.

Based on their analysis, the FBI concluded that these phones had been purpose-bought for the assassination and went dormant immediately after the attack.

Data from one of the burner phones led investigators to a fourth number registered to George Degiorgio, one of the accused. Additional numbers linked to Alfred Degiorgio, George’s brother, were also co-located with these phones.

The agents also said that the bomb device appeared to have been activated at 1:41am on the day of the murder. Multiple test signals were logged before the fatal message was finally sent from sea.

In related testimony, a police constable described the raid on Robert Agius, one of the accused, during which authorities seized large sums of cash, mobile phones, ammunition, and top-up cards. A search of a Rabat garage uncovered €25,000 in cash, while €50,000 more was found in Agius's car.

Another officer said Vince Muscat, who has already pleaded guilty to his role in the Caruana Galizia killing, guided police to escape routes and weapons dumps linked to the 2015 murder of lawyer Carmel Chircop, which is also under scrutiny in the same trial.

Chircop’s Son: “We had no idea”

The son of Carmel Chircop took the witness stand to recall the moment he learned of his father's murder, recounting how his mother called him frantically and told him to check Facebook. He had no knowledge of his father’s possible involvement with the Maksar brothers until later. He did, however, confirm that Adrian Agius attempted to settle a legal dispute by offering the family a garage in Naxxar.

The prosecution read out testimony from John Bugeja. During the compilation of evidence he admitted he had rented garages for Robert Agius under duress due to a €96,000 debt. He testified that cars were stored in these garages but denied knowing what they were used for.