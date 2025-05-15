After Għargħur mayor’s ousting, PN wants fresh local council election

The Nationalist Party wants a fresh local council election in Għargħur following the ousting of its mayor in the locality.

“If Robert Abela genuinely believes in democracy, then the residents of Għargħur should be given the opportunity to express their will once again through a new election,” Nationalist Secretary General Charles Bonello told a press conference on Thursday.

On Wednesday Mariah Meli became the locality’s first Labour mayor after three councillors tabled a motion of no confidence against her predecessor Helen Gauci.

The councillors tabled the motion because of suspicious expenditure under the former mayor’s administration.

Speaking at a press conference held at the PN’s Dar Ċentrali, Bonello said the “blaant attack on democracy” that took place in Ħal Għargħur on Wedneday was orchestrated by Labour Party officials and executed with the help of their Councillors in the locality.

The PN Secretary General expressed concern that Parliamentary Secretary responsible for Local Councils is attempting to justify an attack on democracy within those same Councils she is meant to protect. “Even more concerning is the fact that, after three years in office, she appears not to understand how the local council system operates.”

He said a majority of 62% in a council leaves no room for interpretation, and it can never justify a party with less than 38% of the vote attempting to take control.

“What Labour did yesterday in Ħal Għargħur clearly shows the contempt it has for the electorate’s will,” he said. “Anyone who manipulates the system so that a candidate with few votes seizes the mayor’s seat from someone who achieved an absolute majority has no credibility to speak about democracy. The Labour Party has lost all democratic credentials.”

Helen Gauci also addressed the press conference.

She stated that on Mariah Meli’s first day as mayor, the Local Council remained shut. “This happened because, in a move to undermine the council’s functioning, Labour Councillors continued to oppose the hiring of urgently needed staff over the past week. As a result, residents were left without an operational council,” she said.