NGOs mark 77 years since Nakba with march, call for action on Gaza

Several NGOS and organisations will be marching in Gżira to mark the 77th anniversary of the Palestinian Nakba and to call for action against what they describe as an ongoing genocide in Gaza.

“The Nakba has been ongoing ever since that date through the annexation of large areas of Palestinian land, military occupation, expansion of illegal Israeli settlements, mass imprisonment of Palestinians, apartheid policies, and decades of illegal Israeli blockades on the Gaza Strip,” they said in a joint press statement.

The Nakba, meaning “catastrophe” in Arabic, refers to the forced displacement and ethnic cleansing of Palestinians in 1948. On 15 May that year, the State of Israel was founded following the 1947 UN Partition Resolution.

Backed by Britain and other Western powers, the formation of Israel was accompanied by pre-planned Zionist military attacks between 1947 and 1949.

These attacks led to the displacement of at least 750,000 Palestinians and the killing of around 15,000 people. Zionist forces took over more than 78 per cent of historic Palestine, destroyed around 530 villages and towns, and carried out over 70 massacres.

Despite UN resolution 194, which recognises the right of return for Palestinian refugees, millions have been left stateless, holding onto the keys to homes they were never allowed to return to.

The march will take place on Saturday at 3 pm, starting from the Council of Europe Garden and ending at St. Anne’s Square in Gżira. It aims to condemn the ongoing genocide in Gaza, and to raise their voices in solidarity for a free Palestine

Organisers point to the current situation in Gaza, where the Israeli military is accused of genocide. Since 2 March, Israel has declared 69% of Gaza a no-go zone under full blockade. Over 17,000 children have been killed in just the past year and a half, and more than 420,000 people have been displaced several times.

The organisers also highlight reports of torture and abuse of Palestinians in Israeli prisons, where 9,900 people, including at least 400 children, are currently detained.

They are calling on Malta to take concrete action by recognising the State of Palestine, enforcing an arms embargo on Israel, and sanctioning any vessels, aircraft or individuals involved in the arms trade supporting the ongoing genocide.

“This includes removing the Maltese flag from such vessels. We also urge the Maltese government to suspend all cooperation with companies and institutions that are complicit in the Israeli occupation and ongoing violence,” they said

At a European level, they are calling on Members of the European Parliament and EU institutions to suspend the EU-Israel Association Agreement until Israel complies with the International Court of Justice ruling. Additionally, they want Israel suspended from European sporting events and from the Eurovision Song Contest.

The Embassy of Palestine in Malta, Ġustizzja għall-Palestina, Moviment Graffitti, The Lebanese Advocates, The Watermelon Warriors, and Youth for Palestine are organising the march.

It is endorsed by several local groups, including Aditus, ADPD, Blue Door Education, Dance Beyond Borders, General Workers Union (GWU), Humanists Malta, Il-Progressivi, Inizjamed, the National Youth Council (KNŻ), Partit Momentum, PEN Malta, Solidarjetà, and Żminijietna.