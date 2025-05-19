Malta, Jordan sign new agreements during Prime Minister’s official visit

Malta and Jordan signed a number of new agreements that will lead to greater cooperation and joint efforts across several different sectors

This took place during an official visit to Amman, Jordan by Prime Minister Robert Abela, where he met with King Abdullah II of Jordan.

At the start of the meeting, the Prime Minister stated the visit marks an important moment in the longstanding friendship between Malta and Jordan, as both countries share a strong history of cooperation and mutual respect.

“In this spirit of partnership, we aim to continue enhancing our cooperation in various areas, and today we are advancing collaboration in tourism, education, culture, as well as in water and energy cooperation. The Framework Agreement for Cooperation being signed today will bring together technical teams from both our countries to identify areas of mutual interest that can benefit us all,” Abela said.

The agreements signed include the establishment of a Permanent Joint Economic Commission, an agreement on technical cooperation in the fields of energy and water, an agreement on collaboration in the tourism sector, and an agreement promoting cooperation in the areas of archiving and the Maltese language.

Prime Minister Robert Abela also referred to recent developments in the Middle East, stating, “Jordan has consistently demonstrated a firm commitment to peace, security, and regional cooperation. Your efforts in promoting dialogue, addressing humanitarian challenges, and supporting sustainable development have been instrumental in strengthening stability in this complex region.”

“Malta stands ready to support and cooperate with Jordan in these vital initiatives, as we believe that a stable and secure Middle East benefits not only our two countries, but the entire international community,” Abela said.

During his visit to Jordan, the Maltese Prime Minister also held a meeting with Jordanian Prime Minister Jafar Hassan.

Abela was accompanied by the Minister for National Heritage, the Arts and Local Government Owen Bonnici, Malta’s Ambassador to the Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan George Said Zammit, Sherpa Leandro Borg, and the Head of Secretariat at the Office of the Prime Minister, Colonel Mark Mallia.