Nationalist leader to address Għargħur protest following council’s Labour takeover

The Nationalist Party will be holding a rally outside its Għargħur kazin after the locality’s council ousted its former mayor.

“Labour does not care about the people’s vote in Għargħur, and is going against the majority’s will,” the PN said.

Nationalist leader Bernard Grech will be in attendance, and will be addressing the event.

In what the PN is a calling an anti-democratic moves, last week, former mayor Helen Gauci lost a no-confidence vote as two Labour councillors and a Nationalist-turned-independent member of the same council voted in favour of a motion of no confidence against her.

The councillors tabled the motion because of suspicious expenditure under the mayor’s administration. This followed the departure of local councillor Francesca Attard from the PN, who is currently serving as an independent member of the council.

The PN called on people to attend the protest and voice their opinion against those who seek to ridicule democracy.

“In June of last year, the people voted with a clear majority in favour of a PN council with a PN mayor,” the party said.