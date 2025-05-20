Amnesty see registration of 906 dangerous animals

Twenty-five individuals have applied to a government amnesty for those who were illegally keeping dangerous animals, Animal Rights Minister Anton Refalo said on Tuesday.

The amnesty, which was introduced earlier this year, allows people to register dangerous animals they were previously keeping in breach of the law. Minister Refalo said the scheme has now led to the registration of 906 dangerous animals which were previously unregistered.

The 90-day registration window has now closed. As a result, any unregistered dangerous animal will be confiscated, and their owners could face fines of up to €65,000 or a prison sentence of up to three years.

The amnesty was announced in February following the seizure of four lions and a panther in Naxxar late last year. The animals were found being kept in an unlicensed facility that lacked the necessary conditions for the welfare of dangerous animals.

During parliamentary question time, Opposition MP Janice Chetcuti expressed concerns about the amnesty. She argued it should not be extended to individuals who abuse animals or keep them in environments that fail to meet their specific needs.

Chetcuti also questioned the minister on fate of the seized lions and panther and whether the government would accept an offer by an international NGO to rehome them.

Refalo confirmed that criminal proceedings are underway. The ministry has filed a formal complaint to ensure that legal action is taken against those who broke the law in this case.

He added that the Director of the Animal Welfare Department had taken responsibility of the animals and placed them in a secure location to avoid interference with the ongoing legal process.

Refalo also noted that while the government is not preventing the international NGO from coming to Malta, the organisation has not yet provided a viable alternative placement for the animals.